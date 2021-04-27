Why Modi govt has every reason to vaccinate Indians for free

Two, while states don’t have any bargaining power against vaccine producers, New Delhi has plenty of carrots and sticks at its disposal. Bharat Biotech’s product has resulted from publicly funded research; it was authorized for emergency use even without Phase 3 clinical trial data. The government, albeit belatedly, is giving both Serum and Bharat financial assistance to ramp up production. Serum has also been subjected to export restrictions to help tide over a domestic shortage. Had the Modi administration put in large, confirmed orders with Serum — as well as with Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., and later, Johnson & Johnson — it could have held the blended price close to the originally negotiated 150 rupees apiece. Or at least closer than it would be now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}