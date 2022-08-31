Why moonlighting? Why do people take up a second job anyway?3 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 09:51 AM IST
Earning more money may not always be the only reason for people to go for moonlighting and take up a second job.
The current global economic downturn is arguably the worst since WWII. Most businesses have a plan for enduring difficult times. A regular employee, however, may not always have a strategy in place for such occurrences. Layoffs can happen surprisingly frequently in an economy that is failing.