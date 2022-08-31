Why moonlighting? Why do people take up a second job anyway?

Passion

For some people, it is less about money and more about following your passion. However, pursuing your passion may not be financially-fulfilling all the time. So, you have to take a day job and be a DJ at night. Even if a passion project might not, at least not right away, be a big source of income, it might help you in the long run. Thus, through moonlighting, you are able to pursue your passions without worrying about losing your main source of support.