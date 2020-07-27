Why MSME package won’t make small businesses atma nirbhar

It is instructive to compare the size of the potential beneficiaries with the registered MSME sector. On average, the net sales of potential beneficiaries is 191 times the gross output of a registered MSME, as per the last official MSME census conducted in 2006-07. Though the two figures are not for the same year and hence, not strictly comparable, the magnitude of the difference between them is so large that they seem to belong to entirely different worlds.