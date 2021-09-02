Mumbai: After a series of accidents, Mumbai's traffic police department has prohibited the entry of some vehicles on the newly constructed Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover, news agency PTI reported. The 3-km flyover was constructed by the BMC and inaugurated on August 1 by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"The Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road sees multiple bottlenecks due to traffic coming from the Eastern expressway, the Santacruz-Chembur flyover and the Eastern freeway. This new flyover constructed by the Mumbai civic body will help resolve the matter," the chief minister had said at the inauguration event.

Which vehicles are banned?

According to a report in PTI, two-wheelers, heavy vehicles and buses are not allowed. According to the traffic police, entry of cyclists and pedestrians have also been banned on the elevated road and motorists have been asked not to stop or park their vehicles on the stretch that links the suburbs of Ghatkopar and Mankhurd.

Which vehicles are allowed?

Only cars and light vehicles are allowed to use the flyover where speed restrictions have also been put in place.

Speed limit on Mumbai's GMLR flyover

The speed limit has been restricted between 30 km and 50 km per hour and motorists have been told not to taking U-turn using gaps on the road

Why this decision was taken?

Mumbai's traffic police department has prohibited the entry of two-wheelers, heavy vehicles and buses on the newly constructed Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover after a series of accidents. In one month, at least 12 accidents have taken place on the flyover, the official added, PTI reported

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.