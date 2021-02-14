Subscribe
Home >News >India >Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals
Dadar station no longer has the highest footfalls. Living without its lifeline has put the focus back on Mumbai’s road transport, persuading transport policy wonks to revise their perceptions of Mumbai’s north-south commute axis.

Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

10 min read . 09:06 PM IST Smruti Koppikar

  • As a changing megacity gets back to full throttle, it will have to look past trains to make commutes multi-modal
  • As newer business districts emerged away from downtown, Mumbai’s commute is no longer only on the north-south axis. The east-west commutes cannot be serviced by the local trains

MUMBAI : The excitement was palpable—at multiple entrances to Andheri rail station, at ticket counters with long queues, on platforms with careful crowds, in train compartments with fist bumps, elbow shakes and smiles behind colourful masks. Mumbai was back in (train) business.

On 1 February, services on Mumbai’s suburban railway network were restored to full capacity 11 months after they were suspended due to covid-19. If virus cases spike, a review is all but likely. But for now, Mumbaikars of all persuasions and professions can once again access their “locals", albeit with some time restrictions.

