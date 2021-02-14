Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

On 1 February, services on Mumbai’s suburban railway network were restored to full capacity 11 months after they were suspended due to covid-19. If virus cases spike, a review is all but likely. But for now, Mumbaikars of all persuasions and professions can once again access their “locals", albeit with some time restrictions.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in