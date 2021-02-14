Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

MUMBAI :
The excitement was palpable—at multiple entrances to Andheri rail station, at ticket counters with long queues, on platforms with careful crowds, in train compartments with fist bumps, elbow shakes and smiles behind colourful masks. Mumbai was back in (train) business.
On 1 February, services on Mumbai’s suburban railway network were restored to full capacity 11 months after they were suspended due to covid-19. If virus cases spike, a review is all but likely. But for now, Mumbaikars of all persuasions and professions can once again access their “locals", albeit with some time restrictions.
