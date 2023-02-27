‘Why mumma's not going to work?’ Laid off by Google, Gurugram mother seeks help

‘Why mumma's not going to work?’ Laid off by Google, Gurugram mother seeks help1 min read . 07:34 AM IST
Working at Google was a dream-come-true for Aakriti Walia.
Gurugram-based Aakriti Walia was laid off by Google India 10 minutes before she was supposed to attend a meeting. Now, she doesn’t have the argument to convince her 6-year-old daughter why she is not going to work.
As Aakriti Walia celebrated her five-year Googleversary just a few days ago, little did she know it would be her last celebration at the company. Unfortunately, Aakriti has been impacted by the recently-announced Google layoffs. The "access denied" message on her system left her numb as she was preparing for her meeting just 10 minutes away. Aakriti's initial reaction was of denial, then "why me" and the news finally sunk in a few days later.
Working at Google was a dream-come-true for Aakriti. Every day spent at the company was better than she had ever imagined. As she updated her LinkedIn profile and resume, she realised how much this organisation added to her life not just personally but also professionally. Aakriti traversed the most valuable part of her career in the last five years at Google - building skills and experience across a diverse set of roles, working with some of the “most amazing Googlers".
“As I plan the road ahead from here, the next hardest thing for me right now is - how do I make my 6 years old daughter understand why mumma's not going to work. Well that will take its own sweet time…" she wrote.
Two options exist for people to assist her as she looks for help for new prospects. Every Google coworker who has worked with her is welcome to recommend her on LinkedIn. Moreover, if anyone is aware of any positions that fit her qualifications, they can introduce her to those openings.
“If you are a fellow Googler impacted by the layoffs and need someone to chat with, I am here!" she wrote while thanking Google “for all that you were and will always be to me!"
