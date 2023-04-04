Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy is one of India's most celebrated business leaders. With a career spanning decades, Murthy is known for his management techniques and the billionaire never shy away to share his knowledge with young minds. After completing his master's from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Murthy had several job offers from giants like Air India, TELCO, TISCO, etc., but he chose the profile of chief system programmer at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Murthy's decision to join IIM-A was not normal as he was leaving some of the well-paying jobs for a very normal profile at the institution. At IIM-A, he was earning half of his potential salaries at the companies he rejected, but Murthy's concern was something else.

The Infosys founder revealed the reason in 2019 and explained that the reason to leave high-paying jobs and join IIM-A was that the institution was planning to install India's first time-sharing system. IIM-A was the third institution in the world to install the such system after Harvard and Stanford.

According to the Scaler website, a time-sharing system is a type of operating system in which the user can perform more than one task and each task gets the same amount of time to execute. It is also called a multitasking operating system.

Before making the decision, he consulted his teacher who advised him to chase knowledge instead of money.

“So I was the only person from my batch of 16 students to have taken half the salary in quest of learning about a modern operating system, about the opportunity to interact with very bright students, about the opportunity to create lots of interactive lessons using computers for students in accounting, in simulation, in finance, in production, etc. So therefore I chose that path and that’s probably the best decision I made in my life," Murthy said.