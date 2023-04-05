Why NCERT removed chapters on Mughals from history syllabus. Explained4 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- The erased chapters are related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ from the book ‘Themes of Indian History-Part II’.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had announced its decision to erase certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from class 12 history textbooks. This move of erasing Mughal history from syllabus attracted severe criticism from various faction of political arena.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×