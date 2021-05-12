Why NGOs fight covid with their hands tied

Why NGOs fight covid with their hands tied10 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Recent legal and regulatory changes have ensured many civil society groups can’t fully join India’s war against covid.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Recent legal and regulatory changes have ensured many civil society groups can’t fully join India’s war against covid.
For Sehrish Saba, this year’s Ramzan has meant a lot more than prayer and the dawn-to-dusk fasting that are an essential feature of the Islamic holy month that comes to an end this week.
In between observing the tenets of her faith and mourning the loss of a cousin to covid-19 earlier this month, the 28-year-old social activist has been spending most of her time on her mobile phone and laptop, responding to calls and messages from people in distress.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!