Political Analyst Prashant Kishor on Friday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and revealed that he had told the latter about the alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal in March 2022.

Prashant Kishor also said that Kumar had invited him to join the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

"Nitish Kumar chose Tejashwi Yadav because he knows after 2025 he won't be the Chief Minister and want the condition of Bihar to turn worse as then people would think Nitish Kumar was better and then choose him again. He wants to continue his legacy that's why he does not want someone better than him to come to power," Prashant Kishor said.

He further said, "When Nitish Kumar met me in Delhi in March 2022, he told me about the Mahagathbandhan and requested me to join. He knew that if he continued his alliance with BJP, after winning the 2024 polls, he would be removed and the BJP would choose a Chief Minister from their own party."

Nitish Kumar is of the ideology that if Yadav comes to power and Lalu Yadav's jungle raj returns in the state, people would want Kumar to come back and think that he has been better, Prashant Kishor stressed.

The JD(U) and RJD together constitute a majority in the 243-member state assembly. JD(U) has 45 and the RJD has 79 MLAs. They also have the support of smaller parties like Jitan Manjhi's HAM. The BJP has 77 MLAs in the state assembly.

Nitish Kumar on August 9, 2022, broke his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a meeting of JD-U leaders and legislators. He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation.

While lashing out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kumar had also said, "Everything was going good after we broke the NDA alliance earlier, but then we made the mistake of joining hands with them again in 2017, due to which many people from some states parted ways from us. But now that we split again, many of them said good going."

In 2020, the BJP-JD(U) fought election in an alliance and went on to form the government with Nitish Kumar being given the Chief Minister's post.

In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar.

