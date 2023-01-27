Why Nitish Kumar forged alliance with Tejashwi Yadav: Prashant Kishor reveals2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:55 PM IST
The JD(U) and RJD together constitute a majority in the 243-member state assembly. JD(U) has 45 and the RJD has 79 MLAs.
Political Analyst Prashant Kishor on Friday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and revealed that he had told the latter about the alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal in March 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×