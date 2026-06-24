'Why no ED-CBI probe?' Congress targets MP CM Mohan Yadav over alleged Ujjain land scam, BJP cries ‘conspiracy’

The Congress party has questioned why central probe agencies are not investigating those behind the alleged ‘land scam’ in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and cited an Indian Express report which claimed the involvement of family members of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Congress party also termed the alleged land scam in Ujjain as 'plunder of Mahakal's land' and demanded the resignation of Mohan Yadav and a judicial inquiry into the allegations.

Terming the allegations ‘baseless’, state BJP said that whenever the state has had a chief minister from the backward classes, the Congress has attempted to weaken him.

'Na khaoonga, na khaane doonga' Referring to the report alleging that Yadav's family had bought acres of land in Ujjain in zones benefiting from infrastructure projects, Congress general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said people are now aware of the truth behind "Na khaoonga, na khaane doonga" and said this "farce" must end now.

"PM Modi, why have ED-CBI not knocked on the doors of MP CM Mohan Yadav? Is a 253-acre mega land scam not grounds enough to chase him and punish him for his crimes?" Venugopal said on X.

Venugopal said be it the Ujjain "land scam" or the shocking "loot" of donation funds from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or the alleged "corruption by the Assam CM and his family - the list is endless".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the "engine of plunder" is running at full speed under the BJP's double-engine government in Madhya Pradesh.

Ramesh also shared on X a report published in the Indian Express, which claimed that CM Yadav's family and their real estate firms acquired at least 137 plots spanning 168 acres in Ujjain for ₹45 crore in two years since December 2023 -- mostly in areas benefiting from road projects and land-use changes his government announced.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari held a press conference in Bhopal, where he called for an investigation by a sitting Supreme Court judge. He questioned how the chief minister's family's land allegedly increased from 100 acres to 335 acres after he took office.

Citing an Indian Express report, Patwari claimed that since December 2023, Yadav and his family have purchased a significant amount of land - at least 137 plots totalling 168 acres. He stated that the value of this land is estimated at ₹45 crore, with most plots located in areas where the government announced road projects and land use changes.

"The media reports that have surfaced today are extremely worrying. The chief minister is not just an individual; he represents the entire state. Therefore, if such serious allegations are made against him, it will be a grave matter." The dignity of the state is hurt," he told PTI Videos.

Allegations ‘baseless’: MP BJP No senior leader had responded on these allegations till late-night on Tuesday when BJP's MP president Hemant Khandelwal in a video message said that the allegations are ‘completely baseless.’

"I believe there is absolutely no truth in this."

Khandelwal emphasised that according to the nomination filed by Chief Minister Yadav in 2023, he owns 17 acres of land, which has remained unchanged even as of 2026.

Khandelwal noted that there has been no change in the 12.29 acres of land registered in the name of Yadav's wife, Seema Yadav. He also mentioned that the 16 acres owned by the Chief Minister's son, Vaibhav Yadav, before 2023, have not increased since he assumed office.

"All of this land has been in his name since before the implementation of the Master Plan," Khandelwal said.

Targeting an OBC Chief Minister: Khandelwal Khandelwal also said that the relatives mentioned in the Congress allegations do not have ties to the chief minister or his family, as they are independent entities.

He claimed that there are serious discrepancies in the facts presented by the Congress regarding them as well, and that the BJP will present its own version and take necessary actions.

He alleged that all of this land ownership existed before the implementation of the 'master plan'.

PM Modi, why have ED-CBI not knocked on the doors of MP CM Mohan Yadav?

"The Congress is targeting an OBC Chief Minister of the state. Whenever this state has had a Chief Minister from the OBC community, be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, or Mohan Yadav, the Congress has attempted to weaken them by conspiring against them," Khandelwal said.