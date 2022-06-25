Why Noida, Greater Noida are preferred destinations for homebuyers in NCR

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, “For homebuyers the one feature that tips the balance greatly in favour of Noida and Greater Noida compared to other parts of Delhi NCR is its excellent connectivity of both road and metro. The regions are also in close proximity to two airports – one, already functional Air Terminal at Hindon and the other upcoming Jewar International Airport. Affordability and availability of world-class social and commercial infrastructure in terms of schools, professional educational institutions, healthcare facilities and a wide range of leisure and recreational avenues as well as the projects by reputed real estate developers turn these two localities among the most preferred choices for homebuyers."