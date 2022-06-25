Why Noida, Greater Noida are preferred destinations for homebuyers in NCR

Why Noida, Greater Noida are preferred destinations for homebuyers in NCR3 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Noida and Greater Noida is developed in a systematic and phased manner, resulting in broader roadways, flyovers, sufficient water supplies, etc.
Noida and Greater Noida are among the popular realty hubs in North India. Good connectivity, strong infrastructure, affordability are some of the key factors attracting home buyers. Compared to Gurugram and Delhi, property prices are relatively more affordable, which is a major pull factor for these two areas.
Asma Javed, Vice President, in a Delhi-NCR real estate company says, “Noida and Greater Noida is developed in a systematic and phased manner, resulting in broader roadways, flyovers, sufficient water supplies, etc. The region is a bustling commercial destination with a host of new IT & other enterprises such as Adobe, Samsung, Google, Colt, Microsoft, TCS, HCL, Adani, KPMG, Accenture, and many more. A powerful commercial market further connotes strong housing demand."
Ankit Kansal, Founder and MD, Axon Developers says, “Another factor that has helped to bring the spotlight on Noida and Greater Noida is the growing concentration of IT/ ITeS/ Research & Consulting/ Manufacturing companies. As per GOI estimates, between 2016- 2021, the region received a total investment inflow of ₹64,000 crore. Swiss retail giant IKEA will be investing ₹5,500 crore in the region for developing production and retail facilities. Adani Group is investing ₹4,600 crores in a massive data center project in Noida 250-acre electronic city has been proposed near the Jewar Airport, which will be directed toward electronic manufacturing."
The proximity and good connectivity is another added factor.
Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, “For homebuyers the one feature that tips the balance greatly in favour of Noida and Greater Noida compared to other parts of Delhi NCR is its excellent connectivity of both road and metro. The regions are also in close proximity to two airports – one, already functional Air Terminal at Hindon and the other upcoming Jewar International Airport. Affordability and availability of world-class social and commercial infrastructure in terms of schools, professional educational institutions, healthcare facilities and a wide range of leisure and recreational avenues as well as the projects by reputed real estate developers turn these two localities among the most preferred choices for homebuyers."
Ajendra Singh, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Spectrum Metro, “The completed and ongoing infrastructure plans and developments have led to the development of Noida and Greater Noida as business-friendly centres. Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, upcoming Jewar Airport, and various other road and expressway initiatives have put them on the roadmap of new realty projects in the midst of strong market demand and future growth possibilities."
Noida property rates
In the region, property prices are in the range of ₹3,000- ₹13,000 per sq. ft. In the Noida region major micro markets are Noida city center, Sector 150, Sector 90 etc. In Noida property prices are moving at the rate of 2-2.5% annually.
Greater Noida property rates
In Greater Noida, average property prices are in the range of ₹4,400- 4,700 per sq ft. Average property prices are rising at 4- 4.5% annually. Major micro markets in Greater Noida are Tech Zone, Sector-2 , 4, 16, etc.
