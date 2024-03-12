'Why not move HC first, what fundamental right is violated': SC asks Himachal Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs
Himachal Pradesh news: In their plea, the rebel Congress MLAs alleged violation of the principle of natural justice, claiming they did not get adequate opportunity to respond to the disqualification petition.
The Supreme Court asked six rebel Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh as to why they have not moved the high court challenging their disqualification. These six MLAs had cross-voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls.
