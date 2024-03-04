Days after he went missing from a Naval ship, the parents of Indian Navy sailor Sahil Verma demanded a CBI investigation into the case and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sahil Verma went missing from the Naval Ship on February 27 and the Indian Navy has launched a search operation to locate the seaman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma, Seaman II, has been reported missing at sea from (an) Indian Naval Ship whilst on deployment since February 27, 2024. The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing," the Western Naval Command said in a post on X.

Sahil Verma's parents Subash Chander and Rama Kumari who live in Jammu’s Ghou Manhasan area have no idea what happened to their son. They have questioned how a soldier can go missing from a ship on which CCTV cameras are installed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is astonishing that a soldier went missing from his naval ship and is not traceable. I have been told that the CCTV cameras installed on the ship did not find anyone falling into the sea. Then where is my son?" Subash Chander told news agency PTI.

“We want the government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe. He was on duty and is missing," he added.

Why only my son went missing? Sahil Verma's mother Rama Kumari asked how only her son went missing from a ship which had more than 400 people on board. “There were 400 people on board the ship and only my son went missing. My prayers and demands are only that my son returns safe and sound," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The parents of the Navy sailor sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. They said that they just want their son to come back home safely.

