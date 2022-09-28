'Why only PFI? Ban RSS too’, says Congress MP from Kerala

As per the notification, the Central government declared PFI and its associates or affiliates or the fronts as 'unlawful organisations' in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 1967 (37 of 1967) and banned the organisations under section 4 of the UAPA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}