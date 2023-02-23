Here’s why Pakistan has banned TV channels from reporting on terrorist attacks
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has banned the coverage of terrorist attacks on TV channels.
Pakistan has made it illegal for TV networks to report on terrorist strikes. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), which gave the directive, requested TV networks to abide by the PEMRA's 2015 Electronic Media Code of Conduct.
