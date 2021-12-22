Why people in Lakshadweep are protesting against Sunday as holiday for schools

As per the new directives, the classes will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in the forenoon session and between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm in the afternoon. There will be four periods in each session. For the teachers, the school timings will be between 9 am and 12:30 pm in the forenoon and for the afternoon session, it is from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}