Mint survey: 64% feel moonlighting is ethical and it's not about loyalty3 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 09:39 PM IST
- The idea of employees moonlighting has triggered fresh debate, polarising opinions and raised legal questions.
Listen to this article
Tech giants have come together to oppose what they vehemently termed as unethical - moonlighting. The idea of employees moonlighting has triggered fresh debate, polarising opinions and raised legal questions. Industry experts have also suggested that bringing back employees to the office would ease concerns. Mint had conducted a survey on the micro-blogging site Twitter to understand the employees take on the process.