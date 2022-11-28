Why perennial rice developed in China is a big deal

According to the research findings reported in the journal Nature Sustainability in November, growing perennial rice over a period of four years resulted in remarkable environmental benefits such as soils accumulating close to a ton of organic carbon (per hectare per year) along with increases in water available to plants. The perennial varieties were preferred by farmers since it saved 58% in labour and 49% in other input costs, over each regrowth cycle. The researchers claim it can transform farming by improving livelihoods, enhancing soil quality and by inspiring research on other grains.