India has managed to prevent a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices despite a surge in global crude oil rates and disruptions to key energy supply routes, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, news agency ANI reported.

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The Centre's strategy of cutting excise duties and managing domestic fuel supplies helped shield consumers from the full impact of international price volatility, according to Puri.

Petrol and diesel prices rose by 50-60% in several countries amid geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global energy supplies, while India managed to keep domestic retail rates relatively stable, Puri said.

Speaking at a meeting with petroleum dealers, the minister attributed the difference to three rounds of central excise duty reductions announced in November 2021, May 2022 and March 10, 2026. The latest cut reduced central excise duty on both petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre.

Puri said domestic fuel prices had actually declined over the preceding four years despite repeated global supply disruptions.

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How excise duty cuts protected Indian consumers The successive tax reductions helped the government limit the extent to which rising international crude prices were passed on to domestic consumers.

Rather than allowing the entire increase in fuel procurement costs to reflect in retail prices, the Centre reduced the tax component, absorbing part of the pressure through lower revenue collections.

However, keeping prices stable also placed financial pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCs), which continued selling petrol and diesel at rates that did not fully reflect their procurement costs.

Strait of Hormuz disruption pushed crude towards $120 Explaining the global energy crisis, Puri pointed to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, and subsequent disruptions to international energy supply chains.

The situation worsened after the Strait of Hormuz was closed on February 28, 2026.

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The critical shipping route is a major passage for global oil and gas supplies. Additional tensions and attacks in the Red Sea further complicated energy transportation.

Also Read | Hardeep Puri says India has insulated itself from global energy shocks

Speaking after the FICCI Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, Puri said crude oil prices had risen from around $67-68 per barrel to nearly $120 during the disruption.

Prices were still hovering around $92 per barrel when he spoke.

"We are not out of the woods yet," Puri said, adding that discussions involving the United States, Iran and Gulf countries were continuing to restore the free movement of energy supplies.

India maintained fuel supplies despite disruptions Apart from controlling retail prices, the government also focused on preventing shortages.

India has approximately 1.07 lakh fuel retail outlets, and none reportedly ran dry during the disruption, Puri said.

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LPG supplies faced greater pressure because India imports around 60% of its consumption, with approximately 90% of those imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The union minister emphasied that to manage the disruption, the government coordinated with refiners and OMCs to increase domestic LPG production.

Puri said that daily output rose from around 35,000 tonnes to 55,000 tonnes as cylinder bookings increased from 52 lakh to 92 lakh.

He also acknowledged that oil marketing companies continued to face financial shortfalls, with compensation remaining an ongoing process.

With inputs from ANI.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.