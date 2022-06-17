Why petrol pumps are running dry in some states

Petrol pump associations said that the situation seems to be easing now as supplies turn up. However, normalcy across every region may take a bit of time. According to the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers’ Association, supplies are now adequate in Jaipur, but rural pumps are struggling. Suneet Bagai, president of the association, said supplies from HPCL are expected to reach by Sunday as they usually transfer fuel through pipelines. The pressure, however, is expected to last for the next 20 days till the kharif sowing ends.