Why Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated? Its history, theme and significance
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also known as Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, is celebrated on January 9 to mark the contribution and achievements of the overseas Indian community to the development of India
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), also known as Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, is celebrated on January 9 to mark the contribution and achievements of the overseas Indian community to the development of India. The day also commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, from South Africa to India in 1915, who led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Theme
The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is chosen to reflect the current priorities and concerns of the Indian diaspora. The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 was “Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat" and 2023 was "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal"
Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards
Another aspect of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. The awards were initiated in 2003 by the Indian Government to recognize the achievements and contributions of NRIs and PIOs in various fields such as education, science and technology, arts and culture, social work, public service, trade and industry, and philanthropy.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Significance
These conventions provide a platform for the overseas Indian community to engage with the Indian government and people of the land of their ancestors for mutually beneficial activities. These conventions are also very useful in networking among the overseas Indian community residing in various parts of the world and enable them to share their experiences in various fields.
