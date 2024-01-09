Why Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated? Its history, theme and significance

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), also known as Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, is celebrated on January 9 to mark the contribution and achievements of the overseas Indian community to the development of India. The day also commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, from South Africa to India in 1915, who led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was first celebrated in 2003. Its format was later revised in 2015 to celebrate the event once every two years and to hold theme-based conferences during the intervening period with participation from overseas diaspora experts, policy-makers, and stakeholders. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Date Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated on January 9, 2024. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Organiser The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs. It is held in different cities, to showcase the diversity and progress of different regions of India. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: History Pravasi Bharatiya Diva was first celebrated in 2003. It was an annual event earlier, but in 2015, the government revised its format to celebrate PBD once every two years. To date, 17 conventions have been held. The last Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was celebrated in the Indore of Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Theme

The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is chosen to reflect the current priorities and concerns of the Indian diaspora. The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 was “Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat" and 2023 was "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal"

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards

Another aspect of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. The awards were initiated in 2003 by the Indian Government to recognize the achievements and contributions of NRIs and PIOs in various fields such as education, science and technology, arts and culture, social work, public service, trade and industry, and philanthropy.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Significance

These conventions provide a platform for the overseas Indian community to engage with the Indian government and people of the land of their ancestors for mutually beneficial activities. These conventions are also very useful in networking among the overseas Indian community residing in various parts of the world and enable them to share their experiences in various fields.

