Why private airports make the cheque list

“There are two important factors driving the airport business today—increasing focus on the high-value cargo and commercial development of real estate around airports. The aerocity concept that allows you to develop the hinterland around airports to set up warehouses, hotels, restaurants and medical facilities, among others, is fast catching up. Yes, real estate development is an important part of the airport business now," said Chatterjee. The maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial aircraft is another potential area.