Why Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is an 'advantage' and not a 'setback'2 min read . 09:43 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi could emerge a hero and also a victim of ‘a ruthless political system’, an expert said
Rahul Gandhi could emerge a hero and also a victim of ‘a ruthless political system’, an expert said
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament has triggered massive protests across the country with Congress questioning its legality, but experts suggest that it could also have advantages.
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament has triggered massive protests across the country with Congress questioning its legality, but experts suggest that it could also have advantages.
Zoya Hasan, Professor Emeritus at the JNU's School of Social Sciences, suggests that the disqualification could be turned into an advantage against the background of the growing popularity of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'
Zoya Hasan, Professor Emeritus at the JNU's School of Social Sciences, suggests that the disqualification could be turned into an advantage against the background of the growing popularity of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'
"It is big blow to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress at this moment, although one could also argue that his disqualification from Lok Sabha can be turned into an advantage against the background of the growing popularity of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'," Zoya Hasan, Professor Emeritus at the JNU's School of Social Sciences, told PTI when asked for comment.
"It is big blow to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress at this moment, although one could also argue that his disqualification from Lok Sabha can be turned into an advantage against the background of the growing popularity of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'," Zoya Hasan, Professor Emeritus at the JNU's School of Social Sciences, told PTI when asked for comment.
She said Gandhi could emerge a hero and also victim of “a ruthless political system"
She said Gandhi could emerge a hero and also victim of “a ruthless political system"
However, Hasan also cautions that it could be problematic if Gandhi does not get any relief from a higher court and continues to remain disqualified. His disqualification for the rest of the term of the current Lok Sabha may not be significant, as only two or three more sessions are left to be held.
However, Hasan also cautions that it could be problematic if Gandhi does not get any relief from a higher court and continues to remain disqualified. His disqualification for the rest of the term of the current Lok Sabha may not be significant, as only two or three more sessions are left to be held.
Sushila Ramaswamy, a political science professor at Jesus and Mary College, believes that Gandhi's disqualification could result in public sympathy for him.
Sushila Ramaswamy, a political science professor at Jesus and Mary College, believes that Gandhi's disqualification could result in public sympathy for him.
"The matter of Rahul Gandhi's comment on Modi surname should have been overlooked as such a development will open up a Pandora's box," she told PTI, adding that BJP leaders too have levelled "all kinds of allegations" against members of the Opposition in the past.
"The matter of Rahul Gandhi's comment on Modi surname should have been overlooked as such a development will open up a Pandora's box," she told PTI, adding that BJP leaders too have levelled "all kinds of allegations" against members of the Opposition in the past.
Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha says that the BJP has united the entire Opposition ahead of the general elections next year, and it is time for every political party to work to defeat this brutal regime and bring India's darkest age since 2014 to an end.
Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha says that the BJP has united the entire Opposition ahead of the general elections next year, and it is time for every political party to work to defeat this brutal regime and bring India's darkest age since 2014 to an end.
"It is time every political party works to defeat this brutal regime and brings to an end India's darkest age since 2014," Jha added.
"It is time every political party works to defeat this brutal regime and brings to an end India's darkest age since 2014," Jha added.
Mayank Jain, director of Route Stawk Films Pvt Ltd, believes that with his disqualification from Lok Sabha, Gandhi may attract sympathy "without much merit or effort." However, he also cautions against bringing opponents into the limelight by criticising them all the time, as an opponent like Rahul could attract sympathy without merit or effort.
Mayank Jain, director of Route Stawk Films Pvt Ltd, believes that with his disqualification from Lok Sabha, Gandhi may attract sympathy "without much merit or effort." However, he also cautions against bringing opponents into the limelight by criticising them all the time, as an opponent like Rahul could attract sympathy without merit or effort.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)