Why RBI governor is playing Mr Bond

Further, the bond market has got nothing to complain about since RBI has ensured that investors are not starved of funds. The liquidity surplus is in excess of ₹5 trillion and the central bank has promised it would infuse more should the markets need it. Since January this year, RBI has infused more than ₹2 trillion into markets through targeted long-term repos (TLTRO), bond purchases, a special window for mutual funds to borrow and even through interventions in the forex market. Unlike in the past, RBI’s liquidity measures are not short-term but rather across the yield curve. Bond purchases and dollar sales in the forex market are considered long-term durable liquidity measures. To be sure, the bond market has taken note of these measures.