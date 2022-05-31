Why RBI is wary of large tech companies entering the finance sector

In India, fintech has been entering businesses that are beyond the scope of just one regulator. The most popular ones are in the payments space through the domestic unified payments system. Others deal in equity markets, mutual funds and insurance. In the initial days fintechs were seen as a competition to the banking sector, but they later evolved as a partner to several traditional banks and non-bank lenders. We are now in a phase where banks are ramping up investments in technology and a section of large lenders believe they would leave nimbler fintechs behind in the race for customers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}