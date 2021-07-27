How India's real estate law let down home buyers

Abhay Upadhyay, president of the homebuyer’s association Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, said that the lack of data collection and its publication on the RERA websites of different states has led to concerns over transparency. “As per section 34 (C) of RERA, a database has to be maintained on the RERA website for public viewing. The names and photographs of promoters who have defaulted have to be uploaded. Project details for which registration has been revoked or has been penalized under the Act have to be entered, too," he said. Only the Uttar Pradesh RERA has photographs along with names of promoters of deregistered projects today, he informed. Upadhyay said that RERA websites should also include information on projects that have requested for deadline extensions along with the number of years they have sought to complete them. Projects that have received the maximum number of complaints should also be displayed prominently—such information will help prospective homebuyers make more informed decisions.