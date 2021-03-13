Why residential developers are turning to agencies to sell homes post-covid

“Retaining specialist real estate consultancies is certainly not a new trend. A firm like Anarock offers several advantages to developers when we undertake a project mandate which their in-house sales teams cannot emulate," Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman – Anarock Property Consultants, told Mint. “We use the latest proprietary technology (proptech) and provide a seamless sales experience to developers. However, it is true that the demand for our services has increased manifold after the realities of the pandemic became manifest in all earnest. Developers who were not able to on-board the latest technologies so far find themselves at a disadvantage in the current, highly tech-driven market environment. We fill this gap and also eliminate excessive reliance on in-house sales personnel as we have the best real estate sales specialists in our teams."