Why rural consumption may not drive up growth

Given the relatively better performance of agriculture, many analysts have pinned their hopes on rural consumption this year. The reality is that almost half of the respondents (49%) reported lower expenditure on basic food items such as atta, rice, grains, and pulses compared to pre-covid months. Almost two-third (63%) said that they had reduced expenditure on processed items such as snacks, biscuits, and sweets. More than half of the respondents (56%) reported lower household expenditure on personal care products such as soap, shampoo etc., and there was an overall decline in the consumption of FMCG products.