Why rural Indians aren’t using govt e-services

Established in 2006 under the National e-Governance Plan, each rural CSC serves two to three villages. When a person travels to a CSC, they could lose a whole day for the journey and back, so they lose earnings if they are daily wage workers. They also lose money spending on their travel and meals, which deters them from using the CSCs more. The authors recommend setting up new centres through partnerships with private firms, so that there is at least one centre in each village.