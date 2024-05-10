Why SC granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case: 'Not a threat to society'
The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. The bail given in order to enable Kejriwal to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Here's what the Supreme Court said in its interim order.
In an "unprecedented move", the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, May 10. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the alleged scam in the Delhi Excise policy. He was sent to judicial custody later and was lodged in Tihar Jail.