Why Sensex fell 1,000 points, rupee slumped vs US dollar today

Analysts see further weakness in the rupee. “FIIs are busy liquidating India’s stocks and bonds. Oil prices are back in action above $110 as Europe is preparing for an oil embargo on Russia. Prices could further jump once Chinese improvement in Chinese demand post easing of lockdown. Fundamentally, the domestic trade deficit widened again above $20 billion and inflation is likely to jump around 8% in April. Summing up in short, once FDI flows evaporate from the market and RBI allows a depreciating move, we could see the USDINR pair heading higher towards 77 and 77.50 levels over the short term. On the flip side, yesterday's low of 76 will be an immediate support level," CR Forex Advisors said in a note.