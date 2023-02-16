Some 20 banks have opened special vostro accounts to settle foreign trade in rupees. However, the mechanism is yet to take off with exporters flagging issues. Russian buyers, meanwhile, are offering payments to Indian exporters in yuan and dirham. Mint explains:

Why was the mechanism needed?

In the backdrop of the Ukraine war and Western sanctions against Russia, the Reserve Bank of India launched the rupee settlement mechanism in July to buy cheap Russian oil, cut its dependence on foreign currencies and reduce India’s vulnerability to external shocks. But efforts to promote trade in rupees have been fraught with challenges. Some exporters have received payments in rupees, though such transactions are few in number. Government officials admit that the mechanism is still in its early stages and there are “teething troubles" relating to the exchange rate and repatriation of money.

Which banks have opened vostro accts?

About 20 Indian banks, both private and public, have opened special vostro accounts to facilitate rupee trades. Accounts have been opened by lenders such as UCO Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, along with corresponding banks from Russia. The latter include Sberbank, Gazprombank, Credit Bank of Moscow and VTB Bank. However, most of the banks are awaiting standard operating procedures from the RBI with regard to the rupee settlement mechanism so as to take it forward

How does the rupee trade work?

Indian importers can make the payment in INR, which is credited to the vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country against invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas supplier. Similarly, Indian exporters are paid in INR into the special vostro account of the corresponding bank of the partner country.

Are pvt banks resisting the mechanism?

While Russia-China trade has hit record highs, India’s exports to Russia are yet to return to pre-war levels. One reason is the absence of a smooth payment mechanism. Exporters say some Indian private banks are reluctant to trade with Russia and Iran fearing western sanctions. Economists say while there’s no regulatory risk for private banks in dealing with Russia (since RBI is backing the rupee settlement mechanism), there could be delays in payment and prolonged credit cycles.

Why is success here important for India?

Economists say a hefty push is required for the rupee to gain global acceptance as an international currency. A successful rupee settlement mechanism could do the trick. The Economic Survey said if the INR turnover rises to equal the share of non-US, non-Euro currencies in global forex turnover of 4%, it could be regarded as an international currency. One prerequisite for an international currency is that it should be increasingly used for trade invoicing.