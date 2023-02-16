Why settlement in rupee is off to a tentative start

In the backdrop of the Ukraine war and Western sanctions against Russia, the Reserve Bank of India launched the rupee settlement mechanism in July to buy cheap Russian oil, cut its dependence on foreign currencies and reduce India’s vulnerability to external shocks. But efforts to promote trade in rupees have been fraught with challenges. Some exporters have received payments in rupees, though such transactions are few in number. Government officials admit that the mechanism is still in its early stages and there are “teething troubles" relating to the exchange rate and repatriation of money.