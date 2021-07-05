Why India should revisit its food Iodine programme after pandemic

Rising cases of hypertension in India has drawn the attention of experts worldwide, with the country looking at salt reduction strategies and hypertension. Doctors claim that reducing sodium intake through salt can reduce chances of hypertension by 30%. An average Indian adult consumes about 11 gram of salt per day whereas WHO recommends 5 gm per day. The 30th National Coalition for Sustained Optimal Iodine Intake (NCSOII) hosted by the Association for Indian Coalition for Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (ICCIDD) has been attended by various National, International and State level public and private stakeholders including Government agencies, Salt industry, Development agencies and Civil societies etc. The coalition raised several issues regarding the program.