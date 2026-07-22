'Why should PM resign? He is the most popular leader in the world': Kangana Ranaut responds to Rahul Gandhi's protest

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut slammed Rahul Gandhi following the Congress protest which took place last night outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, were removed by the police as they demanded the PM's resignation. Calling it a ‘security breach’, Ranaut questioned the demands of the opposition.

Kangana Ranaut attacks Rahul Gandhi over PM resignation demand Talking to ANI, the BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, “A huge security breach occurred yesterday, and Rahul Gandhi tried his best to direct the protesters towards the residence of the Prime Minister. When a protest was taking place at Janpath, then why was Rahul Gandhi trying to direct the protest towards the PM's residence?”

“This is a matter of great concern for the nation. You know how protestors have been threatening, and then Rahul Gandhi does this. This is a matter of great concern for all. On NEET, the govt is making all efforts. Why should the PM resign? He is the most popular leader in the world,” she added.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What prompted the Congress protest outside PM Modi's residence? ⌵ The Congress protest outside PM Modi's residence was prompted by the alleged manhandling of students during a protest related to the NEET paper leak. 2 Why does Kangana Ranaut believe PM Modi should not resign? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut believes PM Modi should not resign because he is the most popular leader in the world and questioned the opposition's motives in demanding his resignation. 3 How did Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders react to police actions during the protests? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders condemned the police actions, with Gandhi stating that they marched to demand accountability for the treatment of students during the protests. 4 What issues regarding the NEET exam have been raised during the protests? ⌵ The protests have raised issues concerning the NEET exam paper leak and the National Testing Agency's failures, including previous paper leaks and examination cancellations. 5 What was the government's response to the Congress protest demands? ⌵ The government, represented by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, expressed willingness to discuss NEET-related issues in Parliament but criticized the Congress for prioritizing protest over dialogue.

Black Day' protest in Parliament Dressed in black in solidarity with protesting students, opposition parties arrived at the Parliament today to protest against the alleged manhandling of students at the protest and the ongoing unrest over the education system.

Among them were Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad and others.

Priyanka Gandhi reacts Commenting on the Congress' protest outside PM Modi's residence, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that debate on the ongoing student protest issue is not being allowed in the Parliament.

“There is nothing undemocratic about that. What is undemocratic is what is happening in Parliament and on the streets," she said.

"In Parliament, debate is not being allowed. The Leader of the Opposition is not allowed to speak, and neither are other opposition leaders. Whenever they rise to speak, they are stopped," Gandhi alleged in the Parliament House complex, as quoted by PTI.

“Govt ready to discuss NEET Paper leak” Talking to ANI, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, said that the government is ready to discuss the issue of the NEET paper leak.