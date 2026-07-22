'Why should PM resign? He is the most popular leader in the world': Kangana Ranaut responds to Rahul Gandhi's protest

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut slammed Rahul Gandhi following the Congress protest which took place last night outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, were removed by the police as they demanded the PM's resignation. Calling it a ‘security breach’, Ranaut questioned the demands of the opposition.

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Kangana Ranaut attacks Rahul Gandhi over PM resignation demand Talking to ANI, the BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, “A huge security breach occurred yesterday, and Rahul Gandhi tried his best to direct the protesters towards the residence of the Prime Minister. When a protest was taking place at Janpath, then why was Rahul Gandhi trying to direct the protest towards the PM's residence?”

“This is a matter of great concern for the nation. You know how protestors have been threatening, and then Rahul Gandhi does this. This is a matter of great concern for all. On NEET, the govt is making all efforts. Why should the PM resign? He is the most popular leader in the world,” she added.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted the Congress protest outside PM Modi's residence? ⌵ The Congress protest outside PM Modi's residence was prompted by the alleged manhandling of students during a protest related to the NEET paper leak. 2 Why does Kangana Ranaut believe PM Modi should not resign? ⌵ Kangana Ranaut believes PM Modi should not resign because he is the most popular leader in the world and questioned the opposition's motives in demanding his resignation. 3 How did Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders react to police actions during the protests? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders condemned the police actions, with Gandhi stating that they marched to demand accountability for the treatment of students during the protests. 4 What issues regarding the NEET exam have been raised during the protests? ⌵ The protests have raised issues concerning the NEET exam paper leak and the National Testing Agency's failures, including previous paper leaks and examination cancellations. 5 What was the government's response to the Congress protest demands? ⌵ The government, represented by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, expressed willingness to discuss NEET-related issues in Parliament but criticized the Congress for prioritizing protest over dialogue.

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Black Day' protest in Parliament Dressed in black in solidarity with protesting students, opposition parties arrived at the Parliament today to protest against the alleged manhandling of students at the protest and the ongoing unrest over the education system.

Among them were Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad and others.

Priyanka Gandhi reacts Commenting on the Congress' protest outside PM Modi's residence, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that debate on the ongoing student protest issue is not being allowed in the Parliament.

“There is nothing undemocratic about that. What is undemocratic is what is happening in Parliament and on the streets," she said.

"In Parliament, debate is not being allowed. The Leader of the Opposition is not allowed to speak, and neither are other opposition leaders. Whenever they rise to speak, they are stopped," Gandhi alleged in the Parliament House complex, as quoted by PTI.

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“Govt ready to discuss NEET Paper leak” Talking to ANI, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, said that the government is ready to discuss the issue of the NEET paper leak.

“The government stated in Parliament today that it is fully prepared to discuss the NEET exam paper leak and all related matters. We have stated from day one that the government is always ready to discuss any issue that is in the national interest and in the interest of the youth. However, the rules under which this discussion will take place must be determined... Directly taking it to the streets and creating a ruckus; this is not right. The discussion should be meaningful... The government wants a thorough discussion on the NEET exam paper and the steps it has taken to address it... The citizens have every right to know what other actions have been taken. If we do not discuss this, how will the citizens receive the information? But our point is simply that all parties should sit with the Speaker to decide on a discussion under certain rules... The debate should be as long as it takes... The debate should begin as soon as possible,” he said.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.