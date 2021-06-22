Explainer: Why the US Fed’s  policy  move matters to India?

Since the US is the world’s largest economy, any interest rate changes there influence exchange rates, international money flows and, to a certain extent, interest rates the world over. When the FOMC raises rates, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) of American origin and other large foreign funds in search of better returns move back to the US, which offers effectively higher interest rates. When FIIs withdraw money from the host country, it negatively influences the exchange rate, thereby depreciating the host country’s currency and resulting in appreciation of dollar.

