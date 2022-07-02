‘Why should we': Telangana minister on CM KCR not receiving PM Modi in Hyderabad

KCR had earlier in May flown to Bengaluru when PM Modi visited the state. In February this year, the CM remained absent during the PM's visit to Hyderabad
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
For the third time in six months, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
For the third time in six months, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport.
Amid much furore over this, Telangana minister T Srinivas Yadav has said that protocol requires only one state representative to extend an invitation to the PM.
Amid much furore over this, Telangana minister T Srinivas Yadav has said that protocol requires only one state representative to extend an invitation to the PM.
“Why should he receive him? As per the protocol, a state representative is supposed to go and give an invitation. So, I am going there to receive him as a minister," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Why should he receive him? As per the protocol, a state representative is supposed to go and give an invitation. So, I am going there to receive him as a minister," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KCR had earlier in May flown to Bengaluru when PM Modi visited the state. In February this year, the CM remained absent during the PM's visit to Hyderabad.
KCR had earlier in May flown to Bengaluru when PM Modi visited the state. In February this year, the CM remained absent during the PM's visit to Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, KCR received Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the airport on Saturday, just a couple of hours before PM Modi lands.
Meanwhile, KCR received Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the airport on Saturday, just a couple of hours before PM Modi lands.
KCR has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on 18 July. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has planned to hold a mega roadshow for him.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KCR has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on 18 July. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has planned to hold a mega roadshow for him.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BJP meeting
BJP meeting
This comes ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day long National Executive meeting in Hyderabad. The BJP is expected to mull over two proposals which include the political as well as economic agenda of the party during its meeting.
This comes ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day long National Executive meeting in Hyderabad. The BJP is expected to mull over two proposals which include the political as well as economic agenda of the party during its meeting.
Briefing reporters after the BJP office-bearers meeting, party vice president Vasundhara Raje said all important issues and the prevailing political environment will be discussed in the national executive meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Briefing reporters after the BJP office-bearers meeting, party vice president Vasundhara Raje said all important issues and the prevailing political environment will be discussed in the national executive meeting.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It will be decided in the executive meeting which topics are to be considered, she said.
It will be decided in the executive meeting which topics are to be considered, she said.
She was replying to a question whether discussions will be held on the Udaipur killing in which a person was hacked to death by two men and the row over suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.
She was replying to a question whether discussions will be held on the Udaipur killing in which a person was hacked to death by two men and the row over suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.
The office-bearers meeting also discussed outlines of new organisational activities, including 'har ghar tiranga' (Tri-colour at every home) exercise to reach 20 crore people which, she added, will unify the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The office-bearers meeting also discussed outlines of new organisational activities, including 'har ghar tiranga' (Tri-colour at every home) exercise to reach 20 crore people which, she added, will unify the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The party will also reach out to over 30 crore beneficiaries of the central government welfare schemes.
The party will also reach out to over 30 crore beneficiaries of the central government welfare schemes.