Why Singapore Airlines is investing in Air India?

As quoted by Fortune, he said in a letter to employees on the one-year anniversary of the completion of Tata's takeover of Air India, "Taken together, the progress over the last 12 months has been nothing short of stunning, even if so much of what we have been working on has been behind the scenes, building platforms and capabilities so that our future ambitions can take flight. There is of course much more that needs to be done, and everyone internally and externally - is hungry for us to do it."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}