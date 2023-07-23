Unravelling the mystery: Decline of smartphone shipments in India

Is the decline across the board?

The entry and mid-tier segments of the market, which cover phones that cost between Rs5,000 and Rs30,000, form the bulk of the market in terms of volume. This is also the category that has fallen the most. The sub-Rs10,000 segment is estimated to have declined by 12% in the first half of 2023 while the Rs10,000-Rs30,000 segment has dropped by almost a fifth. Led by increasing 5G adoption, the premium segment is growing faster at over 60%. The introduction of affordable 5G smartphones, such as the one Jio is likely to launch around Diwali at a price less than Rs10,000, is likely to reverse the trend.