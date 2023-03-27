‘Why so afraid, Mr Prime Minister?’ Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on Adani again

‘Why so afraid, Mr Prime Minister?’ Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on Adani again2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:17 PM IST
'Why is the public's retirement money being invested in Adani's companies even after 'Modani' is exposed?' Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi.
In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader what he was so afraid of. In his latest tweet, Gandhi has targeted PM Modi again on the latter’s alleged connection with billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.
