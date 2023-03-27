Home / News / India /  ‘Why so afraid, Mr Prime Minister?’ Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on Adani again
‘Why so afraid, Mr Prime Minister?’ Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on Adani again

2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:17 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers raise slogans during a protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023.
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers raise slogans during a protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI)

'Why is the public's retirement money being invested in Adani's companies even after 'Modani' is exposed?' Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader what he was so afraid of. In his latest tweet, Gandhi has targeted PM Modi again on the latter’s alleged connection with billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.

“LIC's capital, to Adani! SBI's capital, to Adani! EPFO's capital too, to Adani! Why is the public's retirement money being invested in Adani's companies even after 'Modani' is exposed? No investigation, no answer! Why so afraid, Mr Prime Minister?" says a translated version of Rahul Gandhi’s latest post on Twitter.

In a reply to Gandhi’s tweet, Telangana Youth Congress tweeted, “First, the Parliament asked Why is the PM desperately trying to save Adani, so it was put on mute! But now the whole nation is asking, why the PM of India trying to save Adani so desperately! Parliament can be muted but not the voice of the nation! (sic)"

Also Read: ‘Modi means corruption’, BJP leader’s tweet goes viral after Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, Lok Sabha disqualification

Then comes Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress’ reply, “No matter how much the BJP tries to subvert the democratic voices in this country. We the people of India shall always stand in defence of constitutional values! We will fight to save democracy!"

On March 27, The Indian Parliament faced disruptions on Monday when members of the opposition Congress party protested against the expulsion of senior opposition figure Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was stripped of his parliamentary seat on March 24 after having been convicted of defamation in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Also Read: Modi govt doesn’t understand China’s actual threat: Rahul Gandhi

Members of Congress wore black shirts and scarves as a sign of protest, and some even threw paper at the speaker during the proceedings. Following the chaos, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm.

Birla expressed his desire to run the House with dignity and decorum. "I want to run the House with dignity," he said. "Proceedings of the House are adjourned till 4 pm."

The move by the government to expel Gandhi has been criticised by many, including human rights groups, who have accused the government of suppressing dissent and targeting political opponents. The Opposition has accused the Modi government of using the legal system to silence critics and raised concerns about the state of democracy in India, the world's largest democracy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
