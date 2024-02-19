Coming down heavily on the Centre and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on denial of permanent commission to a woman officer, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the maritime force to come up with a policy to treat women fairly in the service.

Also Read: 'Women officers arbitrarily denied entitlements': SC asks Army to convene selection board within 14 days

The direction was laid out by a division bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, while hearing a plea filed by woman officer Priyanka Tyagi, seeking permanent commission to eligible women short service commission officers of the ICG.

“You speak of 'nari shakti' (woman power). Now show it here. You are in the deep end of the sea in this matter. You must come up with a policy which treats women fairly," said the bench.

Also Read: 10 women who created history in Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in 2023

The petitioner was the only SSC woman officer who was opting for a permanent commission. Hearing the case, the SC bench asked the Centre why her case was not considered.

"Why are you being so patriarchal? You do not want to see the face of women in the Coast Guard?" the bench asked Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who appeared for the ICG, while referring to the previous judgements of the top court on the grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces — Army, Air Force and the Navy.

"Now, the Coast Guard must come up with a policy," the bench said. The apex court also asked the Centre to bring a gender-neutral policy on the issue. The bench also asked the law officer to refer to previous judgements granting permanent commissions to women officers in the three defence services.

On being asked whether there was a provision for a permanent commission for women in the Coast Guard, the bench was told that a 10 per cent permanent commission could be granted to women officers.

The response led to a sharp criticism by the bench which asked, "Why 10 per cent... are women lesser human beings?"

In its judgement in 2020, the Supreme Court directed the Indian Armed Forces to start granting Permanent Commissions to women in the army regardless of their service, in all the 10 streams, where they are recruited under Short Service Commission.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!