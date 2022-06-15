Why analysts are expecting some relief for stock markets after Fed meeting3 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 02:37 PM IST
- Analysts say that Fed's aggressive stance is already factored in
Indian stock markets were muted as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The Fed is to announce its rate decision at 11:30 pm tonight. In noon trade, Sensex was slightly in green while Nifty remained near 15,750. Some analysts say that Fed’s aggressive stance is largely factored in so possibility of a negative surprise is low.