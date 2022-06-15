Why analysts are expecting some relief for stock markets after Fed meeting

Commodities like gold and oil were trading in a narrow range today ahead of the Fed decision. “If Fed’s decision comes largely in line with expectations, there is a possibility we may see some correction in US dollar which may help commodities recover. Apart from Fed decision, market players will also focus on economic projection as it will give more clarity about how high interest rate are expected to rise as well as what will be its impact on economic growth," Kotak Securities said in a note.