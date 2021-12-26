Why some COVID patients are more critical than others? Researchers solve mystery

Have you ever wondered why some people get more affected due to coronavirus than others? A study, conducted by the Yale University's Richard Flavell, and published in the 'Nature Biotechnology Journal', has found out the main reason behind this -- our antiviral inflammatory response to the Covid-19 virus.

The study shows that major therapies that involve the use of monoclonal antibodies and the steroid dexamethasone can help treat Covid-19 infections.

However, if one already has monoclonal antibodies in the system, the treatment is effective only if administered during the early stages of the disease. In case of steroids, treatment is effective during the later stages.

The study showed that it's difficult to find the tipping point between mild and severe Covid-19 because each person exhibits different response to the virus.

For this, the researchers engineered mice by making their immune system human-like . "If you infect a standard laboratory mouse with SARS-CoV-2 they will get infected, but not get seriously ill," said Flavell, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology at Yale and senior author of the paper. He added that their humanised mice got "sick and just don't get better". "Their whole immune system is on fire," he added.

The research team was led by first author Esen Sefik, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Fellow at the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. They also introduced Covid-19 virus taken from seriously ill human patients into the system of humanised mice via nasal passages. They found that the infected mice revealed same symptoms as "severely ill patients". Major symptoms were lung damage, weight loss, and a heightened, persistent inflammatory immune response, thus damaging tissues.

The critically ill mice were treated with monoclonal antibodies, which were effective if given before or in earlier stages of the disease but were ineffective if given in later stages.

Conversely, the immune suppressant dexamethasone was fatal if given in early stages as it suppressed the initial immune response to the virus. But, if it was given during later stages, it proved effective as it suppressed inflammatory response that could have damaged organs.

"Early in the course of the disease, a strong immune response is crucial for survival. Later in the disease, it can be fatal," Sefik said. The humanised mice models might also reveal strong clues to the causes and potential treatments of so-called long and severe COVID, the scientists said. The research was done in collaboration with Yale's Akiko Iwasaki, Craig Wilen, Yuval Kluger, Eric Meffre, and Stephanie Halene.

With ANI inputs

