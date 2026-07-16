Why Sonam Wangchuk told Abhijeet Dipke to 'shut up' during Jantar Mantar hunger strike; CJP founder reveals

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed government doctors to conduct daily health check-ups of activist Sonam Wangchuk amid growing concerns among his supporters over his condition after nearly three weeks into a hunger strike at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, which has been continuing at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The 59-year-old activist has been on an indefinite fast since 28 June, calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination system, along with a broader set of education reforms.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke recalled a funny conversation with Sonam Wangchuk when the activist told him to “shut up” after Dipke asked him to use a wheelchair to go to the washroom due to weakness. Wangchuk said he will walk as he is capable of it, Dipke said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused Sonam Wangchuk to go on a hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk initiated the hunger strike to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination system and to call for broader education reforms. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk refuse to use a wheelchair during his hunger strike? ⌵ Despite experiencing weakness, Sonam Wangchuk insisted on walking to the washroom because he felt capable and wanted his associate, Abhijeet Dipke, to focus on the protest and the people attending rather than worrying about him. 3 How has the Delhi High Court responded to Sonam Wangchuk's health during the hunger strike? ⌵ The Delhi High Court ordered that government doctors conduct daily health check-ups on Sonam Wangchuk due to concerns about his deteriorating health as he enters the critical phases of prolonged fasting. 4 What risks to health is Sonam Wangchuk facing during his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk faces significant health risks, including potential multi-organ complications, due to prolonged fasting, which has led to alarming changes in his internal biochemistry and a loss exceeding nine kilograms. 5 Should the government intervene in Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Yes, the government should intervene, as highlighted by the Delhi High Court, ensuring that Wangchuk's health is monitored and necessary medical assistance is provided to prevent detrimental health outcomes.

While reflecting on the bond with Wangchuk, he stated that “it's like a parent and child”. Wangchuk told him not to worry about him and instead focus on people who were arriving at the protest site, Dipke shared.

“Right now, it's like a parent and a child. Because he is very tired. So when I go on stage, I ensure, just like you walk slowly outside your parents' bedroom, I walk so that he doesn't get disturbed. So that his eyes don't open to my footsteps. And sometimes he scolds me. Like he scolded me yesterday,” Dipke told Hook Newsfeed.

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"I was saying, sir, ‘I am very worried about you. You are becoming weak. You should use a wheelchair to go to the washroom.’ He said, ‘no, no’. But I insisted. I said, ‘if you want to use it, you have to use it’. He shouted, ‘shut up'. He said, 'I won't do it. You don't worry about me. You focus on the protest. You look after the people who are coming to the protest. Don't worry about me. I am totally fine. And I don't want you to install a wheelchair for me. I will walk. I am capable of that'," Dipke added.

Sonam Wangchuk's health update Wangchuk has lost more than nine kilograms on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike, with doctors on Thursday warning that he has entered a critical phase of prolonged fasting and that his organs could soon begin to be affected.

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The medical update came hours after Wangchuk, in a video message released late Wednesday, made it clear that he would not end his fast despite repeated appeals from political leaders and supporters. He said calling off the protest without any response from the government would send the wrong message. Instead, he urged people to bolster the CJP's planned Parliament march on 20 July.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Jantar Mantar Meanwhile, support for Wangchuk's agitation continued to grow. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced that he would visit him at Jantar Mantar on Thursday evening, while former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to meet Wangchuk at the protest site today.