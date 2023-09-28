Mint Primer: Why sovereign gold bonds are glittering away

What explains the rising interest in SGBs?

The macro-economic conditions in the country remain uncertain. Oil prices have begun to rise again, and this will put pressure on the rupee. A weaker rupee would cause domestic gold prices to increase further. Also, SGBs have worked well as a hassle-free investment option without the need to hold physical gold. They offer an interest rate of 2.5% per annum and the investment is exempt from capital gains if it is retained for the full term of eight years. The bond value has increased handsomely. The first tranche was priced at ₹2,684 per unit while the latest was at ₹5,923 per unit.

