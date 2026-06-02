Why Srinagar Airport will remain closed two days a week: All you need to know

The Srinagar International Airport will remain closed as per the latest update. Starting July 2026, the runaway at the Srinagar Airport will not operate on Mondays and Tuesdays, officials said. Later, all flight operations will be suspended at the Srinagar airport for 15 days starting October 1, owing to runway maintenance and repair work.

Srinagar International Airport services to remain shut in October The Srinagar airport will see a straight, two-week shutdown from October 2026.

The official notice read: "Under the proposed runway maintenance (maintenance) works by the Indian Air Force, it has been planned that the runway at Srinagar Airport will be unavailable every Monday and Tuesday from 01 July 2026 to 30 September 2026.

“Additionally, it is also proposed to keep the runway operations completely closed from 01 October 2026 to 16 October 2026.”

It is expected to cause a massive impact, directly affecting Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, and clashes with the peak Durga Puja and Navaratri 2026 holiday. The tenure is considered one of the busiest domestic tourism blocks of the year.

"Passengers are informed that the above plan is currently in the planning phase. As soon as it receives formal approval, detailed information will be shared through official channels.

“Passengers are requested to stay connected with the official channels of Srinagar Airport and the concerned airlines for authentic and timely information and not to rely on unverified information,” added the official statement.

The Valley traditionally sees a massive influx of tourists from West Bengal and other states during this period.

As per PTI, the closure of the airport is expected to trigger widespread trip cancellations, raising concerns among travel operators about financial losses.

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Changes in airport services starting next month Starting in July, airport operations will be closed for two days every week. This will culminate in the full 15-day closure from October 1 to October 15.

"As part of the planned runway maintenance works by the Indian Air Force, it is proposed that the runway at Srinagar Airport may remain unavailable on every Monday and Tuesday from 01 July 2026 to 30 September 2026. Further, a total closure of runway operations is proposed from 01 October 2026 to 16 October 2026.

“Passengers are kindly advised that the above plan is presently under the planning phase. As soon as the schedule is formally approved, detailed updates will be shared through official channels,” as per official announcement.

For the unversed, the runway repairs are essential for operational safety, as per officials. Reportedly, flight restrictions have already been in place since April 6 following a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Indian Air Force.

According to the agency, the ongoing engineering work has already drastically shrunk the airport's operational window.

Currently, flights operate only between 8 am and 5 pm at the Srinagar Airport. This already marks a significant reduction from the previous schedule of 7 pm to 10 pm.

With the October closure approaching, reportedly, people across the hospitality and travel sectors are urging authorities to reconsider the timeline. Many fear that the move could severely disrupt tourism, impact visitor arrivals, and result in significant business losses during the upcoming holiday season.